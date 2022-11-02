STEVEN BOYD SISSON, 63, of Sissonville, passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2022 under hospice care. He was born February 26, 1959, to Donald and Janet Sisson. He was raised in Sissonville, WV, where he spent summers as a teen lifeguarding at the Sissonville Pool. He was an avid drummer, both in the school marching band and in a local rock band. After graduating from Sissonville High in 1977, he went to work for Kanawha Valley Bank where he quickly developed an aptitude for computer work. He was later hired by Cabot Oil & Gas. After a few years, they offered him a position in Pittsburgh. Rather than move, he struck out on his own and created West Virginia Microsystems. He worked as a self-employed IT consultant for three decades, doing contract work for many local businesses. While his children were young, Steve became very involved with soccer. He coached both of his daughters' youth teams and served for several years as the president of the Sissonville Soccer Association. He was also a referee for many years. He then went on to coach the Sissonville Middle School girls soccer team for 20 years, winning several county championships and coaching many local players who went on to perform very well at the high school and collegiate levels. He himself played in an adult soccer league for 15 years. He was a fan himself and loved watching the US national soccer teams. He also enjoyed watching the WVU Mountaineers football and basketball teams, but frequently watched with the TV on mute, preferring to turn the radio on to listen instead to Tony Caridi's game commentary.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Janet and Donald; children Chris (Samantha) Cain, Casey (Natasha) Cain, Caitlyn (Michael) Adkins, and Sidney (Logan) Sisson; his grandchildren, Chloe, Christopher, Carter, Cayleigh, Evelyn, Jaxson, and Tinsley Cain; his brother, Rob (Jolinda) Sisson of Sissonville; sister, Betsy (Wayne) Jarvis of Spencer; nephews, Mike (Leigh) Sisson, Eric (Morgan) Jarvis, and Clayton (Amber) Jarvis; his longtime former partner, Kelli Cain, and his lifelong friend, Glenn Backus of Gum Springs, VA. Steve's family would like to thank Dr. Isaac Ashley as well as Kanawha Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Sissonville Soccer Association (via Wesbanco) in memory of Steve's hard work and dedication to the growth of the sport in our community.