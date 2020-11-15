Steven Brewer

STEVEN (STEVE) EUGENE BREWER, 73, of Pinch, WV passed away on November 12, 2020, at Hubbard House in Charleston after a short illness. Steve was born August 23, 1947 to Edward and Edith Brewer in Charleston, WV. Steve graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1965.
Steve began working at Union Carbide (Dow) in South Charleston in 1968, going back to school to earn his degree in civil engineering from WVU Institute of Technology in 1987. While at Carbide, Steve worked as a project manager and was instrumental in the implementation of SAP. He also led the development of an engineering team for Carbide in Wilton, England. Steve retired from Dow in 2003 and worked for FEMA as a Project Analyst until 2019.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Linnie; his sister, Murrel Hoover; his loving daughter, Sheri Zallar and David with grandson Michael of Charlotte, NC; and his special son and daughter-in-law, Casey Chandler and Dawnna with granddaughter Chloe of Poca, WV. Steve is also survived by his daughters Stephanie Price and Stacy Mason; and sons Scott Brewer and Shaun Brewer; step-son Rock Chandler and companion Kim Long; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
