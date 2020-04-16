Steven Carl Fisher

STEVEN CARL FISHER, 63, of Sissonville, passed away on April 13, 2020.

He was owner of Fisher's Concrete.

He was preceded in death by his son, Steven; father, Collett; mother, Erma; brother, Hubert; sister, Wanda; and grandchildren, Cadi and Chelsea.

Steve is survived by his brother, Doug; sisters, Brenda and Linda; grandson, Ethan and friend Tammy Slater; wife, Karen; daughters, Jeannie, Amber, Beth; and granddaughter, Raelynn, plus several nieces and nephews.

Steve loved taking his beautiful red 1970 Chevy Nova to car shows. He also enjoyed going on cruises.

There will be no service at this time. Arrangements by Long & Fisher Funeral Home.

