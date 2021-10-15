STEVEN CRAIG MIDKIFF, 67, of Alum Creek, WV passed away on October 12, 2021. He was born October 9, 1954, to Paul Jack and Martha (Patsy) Midkiff. His father preceded him in death.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Hatfield and Kristen (Matt) Kincaid; grandchildren, Atticus, Leyla, and Ellie Hatfield, Owen and Ben Kincaid; brother, David Eric (Yolanda) Midkiff; aunts Marian Crowe, Yvonne DeBord, Jewel Asbury, and Mary Hager; uncle, Dennie Bell; and many special cousins.
Steve graduated from South Charleston High School in 1972. He retired from Clearon in 2009 after 35 years of service. He enjoyed riding his Harley and the many friendships he formed through that.
It was Steve's wish that he be cremated. A memorial service will be Monday, October 18, 2021, at 1 p.m., with Greg Meikles officiating at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum, South Charleston, WV.
Our special thanks to Hospice for their wonderful care of Steve.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25312 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.