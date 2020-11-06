STEVEN DALE BENNETT, 63, of Mount Hope, WV passed away at his home on Monday, November 02, 2020. Services will be held Friday, November 6 at 12 Noon, at the Maple Fork Baptist Church. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Graveside committal to follow at the Wright Family Cemetery, Pack Branch, WV with US Marine Corps military honors. Those planning to attend should be wearing masks and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope, WV
