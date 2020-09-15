STEVEN DANIEL KEFFER, 47 of Peytona died Saturday September 12, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
He was an employee of Dunbar Moving and Transfer.
He was preceded in death by Mother: Emma Lee Hannah Keffer and Brother: James "Jimmy" Keffer.
Surviving are, father, James Harold (Phyllis) Keffer of Bloomingrose, sister, Cathy (Tim) Meadows of Bloomingrose, sons, Collin and Cameron and Ex-wife and mother of his children, Kim Smith Keffer and many friends.
Honoring his generous wish, the gift of life was shared with many people in need through organ and tissue donation.
Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday September 17, 2020 at Montgomery Memorial Park, London with Minister Donnie Pauley officiating. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.