Steven Duckworth

STEVEN KENT DUCKWORTH, 87, of Gassaway passed away at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
He was born in Gassaway on December 2, 1933 a son of the late Henry Blen Duckworth and Susan Jane Stewart Duckworth.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Janet D. Duckworth; infant son, Steven Kent Duckworth; sister, Mary Lee Slaughter; brothers, Roscoe "Blen" Duckworth, Burlin "Stewart" Duckworth, Henry B. Duckworth, and James "Jim" Duckworth; daughter-in-law, Mary Duckworth; and son-in-law, Keith Grantham.
Anyone that knew Steve always saw him with a smile on his face. He had a positive outlook on life. He enjoyed hunting and he had a passionate love for horses. He was co-founder of the Central West Virginia Riding Club and the Riverfront Rough Riders. He was an active member of the West Virginia Quarterhorse Association and the West Virginia and National Barrel Horse Associations. He held several world amateur and local titles and won many saddles and trophies over the prime years of his life. Steve worked in the oil and gas industry for many years and was also owner of Duckworth Well Services. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Steve will be fondly remembered by his sons, Craig Duckworth, Rick Duckworth and wife, Joyce, Todd Duckworth and wife, Deb, and Ken Duckworth and wife, Martha; daughters, Lynette Grantham, Myra Duckworth, and Kristi Lancaster and husband, Chad; 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway with Buddy Lemon officiating. Interment will be in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Gassaway.
Visitation for family and friends will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice in Steve's memory.
Words of comfort and memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.