STEVEN EARL SMITH, 75 of Charleston passed away Thursday December 3, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, following a short illness.
Steve was born in Charleston on December 23, 1944 to the late Charles William & Mary Pauline Nichols Smith. He was a retired Technician with Compton Office Supplies with 35 years of service and was a United States Air Force Veteran.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Smith; brother, Nicholas Smith.
Left to cherish his memory, daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Smith Roller of Tampa, FL. and son, Craig Steven Smith of Bristow, VA.; grandchildren, Zachary & Alec Roller and Hayden & Lucas Smith.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday December 8, 2020 at the West Virginia Memorial Mausoleum Chapel of Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Celebrant HR Whittington officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum Chapel.
Friends may call thirty minutes prior to the service.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers the family request that a donation be made in Steve's memory to a charity of choice.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.