STEVEN EDWARD KIRK, 56 of Chesapeake, passed away November 1, 2022.Steven was born May 5, 1966, in Charleston, son of the late Randall and Minnie (Hatfield) Kirk.He is survived by daughter, Megan Kirk; brothers, Randall Kirk Jr., Michael Kirk, Scott Kirk, and many nieces and nephews.