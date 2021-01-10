STEVEN EDWARD SHELLEY 52 of Cabin Creek passed away Tuesday January 5, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division after a short illness.
He was a loving husband and father.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Shelley and Billie Young Shelley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Natalie Carr Shelley; son, Nicolas (Alyssa) Shelley and the upcoming arrival of his first grandchild, Ryley Shelley. He is also survived by his son Adam Neuenschwander at home; sister, Debbie (Lynn) Chapman of Diamond. And a host of other family members and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Cooke Funeral Home Nitro is serving the Shelley Family.