STEVEN ELLIS BISSELL, 45, of Ripley, WV, entered into his final rest on Thursday, July 7, 2022 of unknown causes, while away from home working. He was born in Spencer, WV, on June 22, 1977.
Surviving Steven are his fiance, Laura Dean Shamblin-Smith (Ripley) and their children, Karissa Ann Bissell (Morgantown), Ethan Ellis Bissell, Arlie James Bissell, Ava Kenley Smith, Anderson David Smith and Avery Dean Smith (all of Ripley); and grandson, Nicholas Aven Bissell (Morgantown). Also, his father, James Earl Bissell (Clover); brothers, James Earl Bissell, II and Nathan Lee Bissell; sisters, Jennifer Dawn McIntyre (and John of Spencer) Casandra Ann Dobbins (and Dennie of Sandyville); step-sister, Jill Greathouse; step-brother, Ted Kennedy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that he treasured.
Proceeding Steven in death were his mother, Debra Jean Mace Wolfe; maternal grandparents, Denzil Mace, Sr. and Ruth Nichols; paternal grandparents, Alden and Pauline Bissell; stepmother, Carolyn Bissell; step-brother, Denny Kennedy.
Steven was a member of Teamsters #175 and employeed by Dave's Trucking of Ripley/Belt Transfer of Ravenswood but his heart was always with his oil field family where he spent so many years. Every coworker or employer always commented as to how dedicated and hard of a worker he was.
Steven was so full of life, not afraid to try anything. He enjoyed the outdoors, getting lost on back roads, fishing in lakes, swimming in rivers, hiking to find mushrooms and visiting waterfalls, taking his family to fairs, carnivals and parades. Evenings at home he loved playing guitar, taking Arlie for walks, giving Ethan tips on skateboarding tricks or welding, helping his shadow Avery with bikes, boards or science kits, sharing music and guitar tips with Ava, fishing with Andy (but spent more time untangling his line for him than catching fish) and sharing dinner and a movie with Laura. On weekends he loved visiting his little buddy Nicky and Karissa in Morgantown, taking them to lunch and shopping.
He was the king of telling the worst "dad jokes" and made everyone laugh. Steven would do anything for anyone who needed him, especially his sisters or nieces. His sisters took care of him as much as he did them.
Steven recently told Laura "the highlight of my day is my baby waking me up by patting my face with his chubby hands and talking to me." Steven passed with the last photo he took of Arlie open on his phone. It is our hope and prayer that he simply fell asleep. The world lost someone that was irreplaceable in the hearts and lives of his family and friends.
A time of visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
