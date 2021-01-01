Steven Hill

STEVEN MICHAEL HILL age 33 of Walton, West Virginia passed away December 23, 2020 at his home in Crestview, Fl. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia and moved here December 20, 2020 from West Virginia. Steven graduated from Walton High School.
Steven is survived by his mother Naomi Joyce Hill and Father Joseph David Hill. Two brothers Benjamin Joseph Hill and Bradley Harry Hill. As well as two sisters Brenda K. Jackson and Victoria Mae Laick.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 1, 2021 beginning at 2 p.m., from the chapel of Brackney Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A burial to follow at Mount Olive Cemetery.
You may leave your condolences at www.brackneyfuneralservice.com