STEVEN L. MATTHEWS, 77, of Dunbar, entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by his children on Monday, May 10, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
