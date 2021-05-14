STEVEN L. MATTHEWS, 77, of Dunbar, entered into eternal rest at home on Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by his children.
He was born on September 16, 1943, in South Charleston, to the late Samuel Brian and Vonda Pauline Kraft Matthews.
Steve grew up in South Charleston and enjoyed fishing on the riverbanks, playing sports and running track.
As an adult, Steve began a career at FMC, following in his father's footsteps, and saw the company through two acquisitions: Olin in the 1980's and Clearon in the 1990's. After retirement from Clearon, Steve spent a short time in Ocala, Florida, but the pull of family and grandchildren brought him back home to West Virginia. Ultimately, returning to Clearon as an independent contractor for an additional 8 years.
Steve was known as a kind, honest, soft-spoken gentle giant, and a man of few words. He was skillful with his hands and could fix anything, and was an all-around problem solver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Quinten Matthews; sister, Paula Jo King; and grandson Keegan Atley Adkins.
Steve is survived by his children, Stephanie Dawn Matthews of Dunbar; Shannon Leann Matthews Adkins (Scott) of Louisville, KY; Steven L. Matthews, Jr. (Lisa) of Poca; grandchildren, Samuel Linville, Seth Linville, McKenzie Stewart (Justin), and Marcus Matthews; great-grandchildren, Dawson and Dakota Stewart; sisters, Marla Belk of Orlando, FL, Vonda Matthews of Dunbar; and a host of very special nieces and nephews. In Steve's final years he was also surrounded by his faithful fur companions, his dog friends Dixie and Deery, who greatly miss him.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kanawha- Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.