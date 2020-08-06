STEVEN L. TAYLOR, 54 of Cabin Creek, passed away August 5, 2020 at CAMC with his loving wife, Joy and sister, Joann by his side.
He was born on August 18, 1965 to Esther and Joe Taylor whom will forever love and miss their son.
Steve was a retired electrician with over 30 years of service. He was a Green Bay Packers fan and loved hunting and fishing.
Along with his parents and wife, Steve is survived and loved dearly by his children, Joey, Amy, Shannon and Chris; his beautiful grandchildren; his stepchildren, Melissa, Jason (Kyndel) and Timothy; his siblings, Joann (Tim) Coots & Matt (Lisa) Taylor who will always cherish his memory; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
A private family service will be held 1 pm, Friday, August 7 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Tim Pell officiating.
A walk through visitation will be from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
If you plan to attend the services it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial covering be worn and that social distancing be observed.
