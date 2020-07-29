STEVEN LESLIE MARSH, 62, of Madison, formerly of Wrexham, Wales, United Kingdom, passed away July 27, 2020. Service will be 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, with visitation one hour prior. Due to COVID-19, please observe the Governor's mandate of a limit of 25 people inside the building at one time and everyone is required to wear a mask and to social distance.
