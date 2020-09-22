STEVEN MICHAEL LEE HINKLEY, 33, of Hurricane passed away on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 after a sudden illness. He was an Equipment operator and enjoyed the outdoors, He loved his son, his dog and his family.
He is survived by his parents, Ernie and Virginia Hinkley; son, Steven Michael Hinkley; sisters, Kayla Wright of Poca and Susan Hanshaw of St. Albans and grandmother, Mildred Hinkley of Culloden.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Please use Covid-19 social distancing and practices at the Cemetery.