Summers
STEVEN MICHAEL SUMMERS 52, of Witcher passed away April 16, 2021 at home following a long illness.
He was a former construction worker.
Preceding him in death were his father, John Robert Summers.
Surviving are his daughters, Brittany Summers of Smithers, MaryAnn Summers of Montgomery; mother, Alana Margaret Summers of Belle; brothers, John Summers of Belle, Robert Summers of Rand; grandchildren and sidekick, Trenton, Alana and Raegan Summers.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at Witcher Memorial Gardens, Belle with Clinton Hoy officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
