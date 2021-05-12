STEVEN PAUL WARD, 66, of Dunbar, passed away at home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
He was born on July 22, 1954, in South Charleston, to the late Paul and Aimee Ward.
Steve was a graduate of Dunbar High School, where he played football and baseball. He attended West Virginia University.
Steve worked as a Journeyman Ironworker for Ironworker Local 301. He was employed by the Union Boiler Company as a Field Engineer and Estimator and then worked as a Project Estimator for the American Electric Power Company before retiring after 22 years of service.
He was a gentle man with a big heart who helped those around him. Steve loved his family and, without exception, always had a good story to share. He enjoyed the water, and spent much time boating on the Kanawha River and traveling to Florida to visit friends. Steve was an avid sports fan and frequently took family and friends to events. He appreciated history and was full of worldly knowledge. Steve was a devoted father, brother, friend, and colleague.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother James Allen Ward.
Steve is survived by his son Brandon Ward and his wife Ashley of Mooresville, NC; daughter Aimee Ward of Dunbar; grandson Jaxson McCune; his soon to arrive granddaughter Annabelle Ward; sister, Shelia Neal and husband Michael of Nitro; as well as many family, friends and co-workers. Steve was a caring and generous individual who will be sadly missed, yet fondly remembered, by all that knew him.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
For those who are unable to attend, a video recording of the service may be viewed afterwards on the Keller Funeral Home website.