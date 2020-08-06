Steven Ray George

STEVEN GEORGE of Cross Lanes died May 14, 2020 after a short but brave battle with an aggressive melanoma. He was born January 16, 1959.
He served in the 130th Air Lift Wing, was a member of First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain where he participated in youth activities, served on the state youth committee and was a counselor at the West Virginia Baptist Camp at Cowen. He was a 1978 graduate of Nitro High School. While in school he lettered in basketball and track, was an honor roll student and was named in the Who's Who among American High School Students. Later, he helped coach a Little League baseball team to a state championship. He was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed riding with Steve Parsons and other friends from John's Cyclery. He also enjoyed riding some of the state bike trails with his brother Mike. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leslie and Erma George and Roy and Maude Martin.
He is survived by his parents, Tom and Merle George of Cross Lanes, sister, Debbie (Dave) Shadowen of Charleston, brother, Mike (Anita) George of Harrisville, sisters, Beverly (Dave) Stalnaker of Cross Lanes and Libby (Chuck) Workman of Nitro. He has 9 nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews.
He loved spending time with family especially the great nieces and nephews, who loved their Uncle Steve. He also leaves behind longtime friends Bob Garnett and Max Smith.
A Celebration of life and remembrance will be held August 8, 2020 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home in Cross Lanes. Visitation will start at 1:00 pm with a service starting at 2:00pm. The Rev. John Smith will be presiding. Family and friends are invited to share special memories of Steven. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steven's name to either the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, 525 Metro Place N. Dublin OH 43017 or the Melanoma Research Foundation, 1420 K Street NW Washington DC 20005.
"The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep, and miles to go before I sleep." Robert Frost