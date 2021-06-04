STEVEN ROBERT ALLEN MILLS, 37, of Wilmington, NC, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. A graveside service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg, OH. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
