STEVEN WARREN SLACK, of Dunedin, Florida, was called to be with his Heavenly Father from his home residence on May 26th, 2020, at the age of 66.
Son of the late Carl and Beulah Slack, Steve was born at Charleston Memorial Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, on February 1, 1954. He grew up with his many brothers and sisters attending The Church of The Good Shepherd in Hansford, West Virginia. Steve dedicated 28 years of his life working at the Coca-Cola Company and retired almost 5 years before his passing. He loved to watch football, play pool and go fishing in his free time. Steve was a true West Virginian and had many friends and family that will miss him as he rests in Heaven.
Steve is predeceased by his father, Carl H. Slack; his mother, Beulah A. Slack; and two of his brothers, Carl Denny Slack and Wayne "Peanut" Slack.
Steve is survived by his loving significant other, Lois Handel, as well as his brothers, James (Stella) Slack, Larry (Linda) Slack, Blayne Slack, Herman (Lisa) Slack, Terry Bill (Annie) Slack, David (Karen) Slack, and Rex Slack. He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy (Cleve) Spurlin, Mary (Robert) Wheeler, Linda (Ronnie) Gall, and Deborah (Reba) Slack. He is also survived by his daughter, April Slack, and his son, Todd Slack.
Jesus answered him, "Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise."
- Luke 23:43, NIV