Steven Wayne Herron
STEVEN WAYNE HERRON of Dorothy, WV passed away, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the CAMC Memorial Division Hospital after a long illness. He was born Feb. 22, 1969 in Cleveland, OH to Barry Wayne and Barbara Anne Ward Herron. He lived in Dorothy, WV most of his life except for his time in the Army. Steve was in the Army for 5 years and earned 3 Bronze Stars in the Iraqi War.

Including his parents, those left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Jesta Herron of Washington, Allyson Herron of Huntington, WV and Kaitlyn Herron of Clear Creek, WV; one son, Jonathan Wayne Herron at home, the light of his life whom he loved dearly and Sheina Sumpter, a very special woman he loved dearly as a daughter; 2 brothers, Michael L. Herron and fiancé, Debbie Meadows of Wilson, NC and Wade Herron and wife, Kimberly of Spring Hope, NC. Steve has 6 grandchildren and 5 nieces and nephews.

