STEVEN WAYNE HERRON of Dorothy, WV passed away, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the CAMC Memorial Division Hospital after a long illness. He was born Feb. 22, 1969 in Cleveland, OH to Barry Wayne and Barbara Anne Ward Herron. He lived in Dorothy, WV most of his life except for his time in the Army. Steve was in the Army for 5 years and earned 3 Bronze Stars in the Iraqi War.
Including his parents, those left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Jesta Herron of Washington, Allyson Herron of Huntington, WV and Kaitlyn Herron of Clear Creek, WV; one son, Jonathan Wayne Herron at home, the light of his life whom he loved dearly and Sheina Sumpter, a very special woman he loved dearly as a daughter; 2 brothers, Michael L. Herron and fiancé, Debbie Meadows of Wilson, NC and Wade Herron and wife, Kimberly of Spring Hope, NC. Steve has 6 grandchildren and 5 nieces and nephews.
He was a disabled veteran and was in a veteran group in Beckley, WV who helped encourage each other through lives challenges, Wess Bailey and Dave Thomas were a very special part of his life.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1 p.m., in the Colcord Presbyterian Church at Dorothy, WV with Pastor Jerry Pauley officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV. The visitation will be 2 hours before the service at the church.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: The Colcord Presbyterian Church or the Beckley Veterans Outreach Program.