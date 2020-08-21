STEVIE ALLEN KYER, 62, of Spencer, WV, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, August 24, at the Good Hope Cemetery near Reedy, WV. Visiting will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Anyone who wishes to attend should bring their own chair. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
