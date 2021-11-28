SUE ANN CRAWFORD HUNT, 83 of Charleston passed away peacefully on November 22, 2021 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Sue was born in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from North High School (Psi O Sorority) and The Ohio State University where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Sue earned a degree in Early Childhood Education and began her career in teaching with the Columbus City School System. She soon moved to Portsmouth, Ohio and began teaching for the Clay Township school system, where she started
the first kindergarten program in the Township. Sue and her husband then moved to Ironton, Ohio where they began their family of three children.
After moving to Charleston in 1971, Sue resumed her teaching career at Bream Memorial Pre-School. Sue later taught kindergarten at Marmet Elementary School and Tyler Elementary, from where she retired in 1997.
Sue was very active in the community and could often be found at EPI pool, the Charleston YMCA, or volunteering with the Charleston Y's Men's Club. Sue always had a smile on her face and was ready to jump in wholeheartedly to offer her time wherever it was needed.
After retiring from teaching, Sue became an active member and Vice President at The Woman's Club of Charleston. She was a volunteer usher for many Mountain Stage Concerts and also volunteered for the WV Democratic Party. Sue enjoyed modelling fashion clothing for a local retailer.
Sue loved her children and grandchildren and she and her husband often traveled to New Jersey, Florida and Illinois for family visits. Folly Beach, SC was also a favorite destination of hers for family vacations.
Sue's enthusiasm for learning, many hobbies and open mindedness to trying new things were a gift to her family that lives on today.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Douglas Hunt and children Jennifer (David Wolf), Nancy, and Daniel (Kelly) and six cherished grandchildren, Ethan and Ellery Wolf and Madeline, Veronica, Harrison and Kathryn Sue Hunt.
At Sue's request, her brain will be donated to the Mayo Clinic for dementia research. There is no public service scheduled.
The family would like to thank the many Hospice nurses and caregivers who assisted Sue over the last few years. Special thanks to her caregivers and of course Belva who was a great comfort to mom.
Barlow-Bonsall is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be sent to Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care WV or the Alzheimer's Association.