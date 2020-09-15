Sue Bradford

SUE ELLEN HANCOCK BRADFORD, 83, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Charleston, WV to the late Glenn and Frances Hancock.
Growing up in Charleston she attended Charleston High School, started college at Hollins University and graduated from Duke University. Her passion throughout life was the education of others. She first taught preschool in areas of poverty and more recently taught Adult Basic Education at Garnet Career Center. She was an advocate and teacher of English as a Second Language and a member of Literacy Volunteers of America. She continued her education in mid-life earning her masters in Education.
She was known for her smile, love of gardening and dancing, and most importantly her bible study. Her adult life was dedicated to her relationship with Jesus Christ, always praying for the good in people to shine. Sue has requested her body be donated to Marshall University for research.
Surviving are her sister, Barbara Woodrum of North Myrtle Beach, SC; husband, Richard Davis Bradford; 2 daughters, Barbara Rosebery Thomas Volko (Rob) and Julia Lee Thomas Roberts (Glen), 5 grandchildren: Kelly Sue Kirk, Carly Lewis Volko, Kay Roberts, Jameson Volko, and Brady Roberts. Also 2 great grandchildren, Layla and Brody.
Special thanks to all the staff at Edgewood Summit/Arthur B Hodges for loving our SueSue for many years.
Donations can be made in Sue's name to The Alzheimers Association or The Kanawha County Public Library. Due to COVID-19, no Immediate service will be held.