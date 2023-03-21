Thank you for Reading.

SUE C. NICHOLS, 84, of Glasgow passed away peacefully on March 19th, 2023 at home. She was born on April 2, 1938 at Longacre, West Virginia.

Sue was a licensed insurance agent and co-owner of the former Glasgow Insurance Agency, a business that she and her husband, Fred D. Nichols, successfully operated for approximately 4 decades. Many of those that visited the office often said "it appears Sue is in charge."

