SUE C. NICHOLS, 84, of Glasgow passed away peacefully on March 19th, 2023 at home. She was born on April 2, 1938 at Longacre, West Virginia.
Sue was a licensed insurance agent and co-owner of the former Glasgow Insurance Agency, a business that she and her husband, Fred D. Nichols, successfully operated for approximately 4 decades. Many of those that visited the office often said "it appears Sue is in charge."
Preceding Sue in death was her husband of 60 years Fred D. Nichols, parents Rev Waid Sr. and Susie Kidd, sister Louise Proctor, and brother Harold Kidd.
Surviving are daughter Susie Staples (Ted) of Pinch WV, son Donny Nichols (Dee) of Fincastle VA, grandson John Staples of Pinch WV, sisters Elizabeth Landers (Fred) of Glasgow and Alice Maxwell (Bill), and brother Waid Kidd Jr.
The family would like to thank her caregivers Rose Moles, Loretta Moore, Shila Pettry, and Sandy Minor who provided services to Sue over the past couple of years. Their dedication to helping her enjoy living at home made a huge difference during her final years.
Services will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home in Cedar Grove, West Virginia with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. with services beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will follow the services in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Glasgow, WV .