SUE CAROL BLAKE, 79, of Hurricane went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston after a long illness.
She was a retired school teacher in Kanawha County with 35 years of service. Sue graduated from Collins High School in Oak Hill, WV in 1960. She was a graduate of West Virginia State University and West Virginia University.
Sue loved oil painting, reading and playing the piano. She was always helping students and families in need of food, money and clothes. Throughout the years, she would take students home for TLC for a night or up to a month.
She was the daughter of the late Forest Earl Wright and Virginia Louise Blethen of Minden, WV. She had two brothers and one sister, all deceased.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 60 years, Kenneth W. "Kenny" Blake of Hurricane, WV; daughter, Stephanie Blake Khattar (Robert); son, Steven Blake (Leah) and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Melissa Pratt officiating. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
The family will receive friends from 11 to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.