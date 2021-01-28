SUE CAROL CURRY, 70, of South Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on January 25, 2021 at home with her family beside her. She had been battling pancreatic cancer for four years.
Sue was born in Kanawha County, West Virginia on October 8, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Frank Harless and late Elizabeth Queen Harless. She was the loving wife of the late Robert. E. Curry of South Charleston. She was the title clerk at R.H. Peters Chevrolet for thirteen years until retiring to be a full- time wife and mother. She lived in Kimberly, West Virginia during her early childhood and early adult life. She moved to South Charleston, West Virginia in 1978 for the remainder of her life.
She loved being outdoors gardening, landscaping, and enjoying all of God's creation. She was a master carpenter. She loved to build and enjoyed woodworking. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to her entire family. She was a devout Christian and loved God with all of her heart. Everyone that met her loved her and felt peace when they were around her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of thirty-three years, Robert. E. Curry.
She had two children. Angela Jean Phares married to Leslie L. Phares II of Hurricane, West Virginia and Georgiana Hurd married to Rodney Hurd of Hurricane, West Virginia. She had three grandchildren. Christina Langsdorf married to Corey Langsdorf of Winfield, West Virginia, Bryan Robert Causey engaged to Rachel Parsons of Saint Albans, West Virginia and Hunter Phares of Hurricane, West Virginia. She had four great-grandchildren. Layne Nathaniel Phares of Hurricane, West Virginia, Brantley Paul Causey of Saint Albans, West Virginia, Emma Katelyn Causey of Saint Albans, West Virginia and Owen Robert Langsdorf of Winfield, West Virginia. She helped to take care of the family pet dog named Porkchop.
A service to Honor the Life of Sue will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Pastor Seth Polk officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, Saint Albans.
Thank you to HospiceCare for the wonderful care provided to our mother. Thank you to Pastor Seth Polk of Cross Lanes Baptist Church for officiating and thank you to Snodgrass Funeral Home for all your help and support during this very difficult time.
