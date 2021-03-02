SUE E. (BARTON) Mitchell, 75, of Saint Albans, passed away on Friday 26, 2021 at CAMC Memorial.
She was survived by her daughter, Teresa A. Mitchell; son, Chris K. Mitchell; half-sister, Tina Barton Juzwik; half-brother, Timmy Barton; and an ex-husband.
She was a very devoted mother to her handicap daughter of 52 years and her son. She worked with physically and mentally handicap of Kanawha and Putnam counties for the majority of her life. First with one company for about 25 years and then another for about 10 years. She will be profoundly missed.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Matt Santen officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.