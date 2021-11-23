Sue Ellen Tackett Harper Nov 23, 2021 32 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUE ELLEN TACKETT HARPER, 72 of Cross Lanes, passed away November 17, 2021. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ellen Harper Tackett Pass Away Funeral Home Tyler Mountain Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Virginia Susan Harris Boyd Delbert “Corkey Saunders Blank Robert Ray Vanater Blank Kelly Alan Kraft Blank Anthony Frederick White Blank Irene L. Sanders Kenneth Samuel Murdock Blank Shawn Castle Dolan Blank Larry Quentin Curry Blank Gregory Lee Staats II Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 23, 2021 Daily Mail WV New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail