SUE JANE SMITH (BOWEN), 85, of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Alum Creek, WV went to "the big house" on Sunday, January 23, 2022, with her children JD Smith (Toni) of Charlotte, NC; Kathy Roberts (Fred) of Decatur, AL and Leesburg, FL; and Cindie King Gilpen (Jim) of Elkview, WV at her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Reverend Arvil Smith, her parents, her brothers, Doug and Bob and her granddaughter, Amy Jane King.
She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren,1 great great grandchild, and 2 sisters, Phyllis and Virginia.
Sue's greatest joy in life was entertaining and cooking for her family and friends. You knew you were deeply loved if she had one of her famous poundcakes ready upon your arrival!
Sue retired in 2004 from the State of WV where she worked as the Personnel Coordinator for Child Support Enforcement. She was a member of Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church in Alum Creek, WV. She also attended First Baptist of Melbourne Florida for the last 17 years. In later years she enjoyed the company of The Red Hat Society ladies.
A brief service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with her son, JD Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey, WV. Friends will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory are made to either CitiIMPACT Ministries @ www.CitiIMPACT.org, or William B. Childs Hospice House 381 Medplex Pkwy, Palm Bay, FL 32907.