SUMMER ELAINE SAMPLES, 38, of Sissonville, departed this life to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 20, 2021, with her family by her side.
Summer was a cherished wife, a beloved daughter, and a treasured sister. More importantly, she was a devoted and loving mother to her daughters, Gracie and Allie. They were the light of her life and her love for them was immeasurable and everlasting. She was a Christian and a member of Crossroads Community Church.
She was a graduate of Sissonville High School and Marshall University and was a claims adjuster for Nationwide Insurance. Once she became a mother, she chose to leave her job to focus on raising and caring for her family. Summer's laugh was contagious, her heart was generous, and her stubbornness was legendary. She loved Christmas and she made sure that every Christmas for her girls was more magical than the last. To know and have Summer was a gift. Our memories of her will bring us joy in the hard days we will face without her.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Adam, and their girls, Gracie and Allie, of Sissonville; her father, Bill Boggess of Kenna; her mother (and best friend) and stepfather, Dreama and Donny Wehrle of Sissonville; her brother and sister in law Casey and Ariel Boggess of Kenna; mother in law and father in law Libby and Steve Samples of Elkview; sister in law and husband Sara and Bobby Baxter of Elkview; brother in law and wife Pete and Micky Samples of Blue Creek; stepbrother and wife Donny and Jennifer Wehrle of Charleston; stepsister and husband Chris and Tommy George of Petersburg; her nieces and nephews, Wyatt, Liam, and Walker Boggess, Braylee and Kynslee Baxter, P.J. and Denver Samples, Ethan Wehrle, and Hallie, Madison and Caleb George; and a host of family, church family, and countless friends.
We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from those and knew and loved her, and the outstanding care from her nurses and doctors at Johns Hopkins and CAMC. We would especially like to express our love and appreciation to Michelle Dickerson for her tireless care for Summer over the last few weeks, as well as Sarah Bailey and Joanna Bartlett for their support of her and our family in her final days. Best friends really are forever.
I am so grateful God put Ariel Boggess in my life, as she has helped me every step of the way through this trying time and I couldn't have done it without her.
John 14:27 - Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.
She is now safe in the arms of Jesus.
A funeral service to celebrate Summer's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastors Al Mendez and Travis Jordan officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m., until the time of the service. Summer will be laid to rest in the Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com