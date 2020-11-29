Summer Listermann

SUMMER TAYLOR LISTERMANN returned to her precious Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020.
"We will see you again one day" Mom and Dad.
Summer is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Donald and Ruth Listermann, and maternal great grandparents, Jerry Lavery, Dorothy Stauffer, James Stauffer, and Elizabeth Stauffer.
She is survived by her loving parents Chris and Erin Listermann; siblings, Landyn and Brylee Listermann; maternal grandparents Don and Brenda Stauffer, Roger and Pam Jones; maternal great grandparents Cynthia Sands, Howard and Michelle Sands, Joan Lavery; and numerous loving aunt uncles and cousins.
The service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview is in care of the arrangement