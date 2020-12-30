SUSAN MARIE THOMPSON BESS, 42, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic after a long illness. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held. Burial will be at Mays Cemetery, Yawkey, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Home Society of West Virginia, 1422 Kanawha Boulevard East, PO Box 2942, Charleston, WV 25330. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, e2097 Childress Road, Alum Crek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
