Susan Cobern MacQueen

SUSAN "SHADOW" COBERN MacQUEEN, passed away at 77 in her home in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina surrounded by her family. Susan was born in Erie, Pennsylvania and raised in Johnstown. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in Parkersburg, WV in 1962. She attended West Virginia University, where she met her future devoted husband of more than half of a century. She graduated with a degree in English from West Virginia State College. She lived in Charleston, West Virginia for almost 50 years, where she raised her three children and nurtured scores of their friends. Like many English majors, she mastered many endeavors. Among other things, she trained underprivileged people for new employment, she was a buyer for the Stone & Thomas department store chain in numerous cities in West Virginia and Ohio and later was part owner and manager of The Wine Shop at Capital Market in Charleston, WV. She had been living near two of her children in South Carolina for the last seven years.
Susan was an avid traveler, having visited countries all over the world. She saw most of Europe, as well as China and Brazil. She enjoyed taking trips to the beach with her family, and watching her grandchildren play while she happily curled her toes in the sand. Despite being nicknamed "Shadow" for her petite frame, she was a true gourmand. She loved good food and wine but was also known to unreservedly clean a chicken bone or take down a plate of oysters. She was a prolific reader and loved good music and movies. She loved to laugh with (and sometimes at) her family, and was a joyful, kind soul who believed in treating people the way she wanted to be treated. Above all, she loved her family, and devoted her life to being a supportive partner, nurturing mother, and loving grandmother. Known to her grandchildren as Nana, she loved to read and play with them. She was an incredibly good sport and would participate in even the most outlandish kid fantasies. She was amazingly supportive and selfless, and she will be forever cherished by her family.
Susan was preceded in death by her mother and father, Virginia Ellingwood Cobern and Charles Blair Cobern, of Johnston, PA and Naples, FL, as well as her sister Patricia Blair Cripe of Atlanta, GA. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Andy MacQueen, her daughter Jennifer Bragg of Mt. Pleasant, SC, her son Drew MacQueen and daughter-in-law Meagan MacQueen of Crozet, VA, her youngest son David MacQueen and daughter-in-law Rachael MacQueen of Mt. Pleasant, SC, her five grandchildren, Harper and Foster MacQueen of Crozet, VA, James Bragg of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Harry and Charlie MacQueen of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and her sister Marti Matthews of Atlanta, GA.
Susan had been battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy for more than seven years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CurePSP at https://www.psp.org/ in her name. A more traditional memorial service will be held for her in West Virginia at a time to be decided after pandemic conditions improve.