SUSAN MARIE DONOVAN COX, 51, of St. Albans, passed away on December 19, 2020, from complications of a stroke.
Susan was a former floor attendant at Mardi Gras Casino. Sshe had previously worked at Tudor's and had worked for many years with her sister doing arts and crafts. She was active in planning arts and crafts events at the WV Pumpkin Festival.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Donovan, and her brother-in-law, Maxwell Ball.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Britney Cox, sister, Scherri Ball, brother-in-law, Bill Frazier, her dad, Charles Donovan, Sr., brother, Charles Donovan, Jr., niece, Shawnda Newman (Alan), great-nephew, Linkoln Newman, and nieces, Candace and Haley Donovan.
A Memorial Celebration of Susan's life will be held at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV.
You may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com