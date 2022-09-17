SUSAN ELAINE HEATER, 72, of Madison, WV passed away September 10, 2022 at her home.
She was born in Carl, WV to Darlie Frank Anderson and Zethel Mae Prater Anderson. She graduated from Rupert High School, Class of 1966. She attended West Virginia Tech and retired from WVU Extension Service. She was a volunteer librarian at Nellis Elementary. She loved to travel, most recently to Hawaii. She was great at board games, cards, and reading. She loved her family and loved babysitting her great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Heater; son, Andy Heater; father, Darlie Anderson; and grandmother, Pearl Kennedy.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Taylor (Branden Ledford) and Angela Hill (Tim); grandchildren, Tyler and Peyton Hill, Pyper Roe (Jessica) of Charleston, WV, and Ellie Heater of Verdunville, WV; great granddaughter, Octavia Roe; her mother, Zethel Anderson; and her dog Andy; sister, Jean Bachelor of Sabetha, Kansas; and special cousin, Ray Clinebell.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Jeff Mosteller and Justin Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road in Danville, WV.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until service time at the funeral home.