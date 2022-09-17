Thank you for Reading.

Susan Elaine Heater
SUSAN ELAINE HEATER, 72, of Madison, WV passed away September 10, 2022 at her home.

She was born in Carl, WV to Darlie Frank Anderson and Zethel Mae Prater Anderson. She graduated from Rupert High School, Class of 1966. She attended West Virginia Tech and retired from WVU Extension Service. She was a volunteer librarian at Nellis Elementary. She loved to travel, most recently to Hawaii. She was great at board games, cards, and reading. She loved her family and loved babysitting her great-granddaughter.

