SUSAN ELAINE WARE, 68, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Harmony at South Ridge.
She was born on July 23, 1953, in South Charleston, to the late John Henry and Elma Faye Seabolt Baldwin.
Susan grew up in Dunbar and graduated from Dunbar High School, class of 1971. She worked at Henderson and Long as a legal secretary and retired in 2018. Susan also worked at WV Petroleum Council, the State of West Virginia, and Jackson and Kelly PLLC making many friends along the way.
She joined the Master Gardeners and loved working in her garden. Susan had the most beautiful garden in the neighborhood. She also served as an editor on several novels and she loved to travel. She adored being a mother to her two children as well as the kids in the neighborhood. Most of all, she loved being "Gramzy" to her four beautiful grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fiancé, Charles Ross; and her beloved furry companion, Beauregard.
Susan is survived by her son, Casey Ware (Megan); daughter, Lindsay Acree; grandchildren, Liam and Leslie Ware, and Julian and Zane Acree; ex-husband and companion, Charles "Rick Ware; brother, John "Kenny" Baldwin; nieces and nephews, John Baldwin, Andrea Baldwin, Claudia Crisistomo, Jeremy Baldwin, Lisa Adams, and Tina Cooper; life-long friend, Cathy Casebolt; along with so many other beloved friends.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar