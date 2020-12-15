SUSAN ELIZABETH RAINES died at Hidden Valley Center in Oak Hill on December 4, 2020. She was born July 5, 1955 to the late Lewis and Elizabeth Cook-Raines. She was also preceded in death by her only sister Paula Raines. She resided in Charleston until 2016 when she moved to Summersville, West Virginia. She was an LPN and was disabled.
She is survived by a niece Kathy Raines of Charleston and cousins Sharon (Harold) Sebert of Summersville, WV., and Lee (Linda) Piper of Bradenton, FL. She is also survived by her special friend Steve Dishman of Summersville.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville was in charge of arrangements.