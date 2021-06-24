Ferrell
SUSAN GAIL ELSWICK FERRELL age 66 of Mount Carbon, WV, died peacefully on June 16, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born on December 8, 1954 to the late Foster and Reba(Brumfield) Elswick. She attended Logan High School where she was a member of the marching band and the prayer club. She graduated in 1973 and went on to earn her Bachelors Degree in Education from West Virginia Tech and later, her Masters Degree from The University of Phoenix. Susan began teaching Math at Valley High School in 1978 where she spent her whole teaching career. Susan was well loved by staff and students at Valley High School, where many students referred to her as "Momma Ferrell". She also taught adjunct math for WVTech and Bridge Valley for many years.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Lane Ferrell, her parents, Foster and Reba Elswick, her stepmother, Amanda Elswick, her grandmother, Amey Elswick sister in law, Hortensia Elswick, as well as many others, all of whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her only son, Seth Ferrell, sister Melissa Elswick and family, brother Jerry Elswick and family , nephew, David Elswick and family as well as many other family and friends, including but not limited to Pamela(Darrell) Cain and family, Linda Ferrell and family, Kay Leake and family, Foster Hatfield and family, Jon Klele and family, Hollye, Tammy , Christy and Davy Elswick, special friends Denise Bowling, Sherilynn Fannin and family, Ernie Lovejoy and family as, as well as her entire Valley High School family especially her beloved "Ya Ya's": Jackie, Barbara, Gwen, Anna and Mary, whom she loved as her chosen family. She truly loved every student she ever taught.
As per her wishes, Susan will be cremated. A Celebration of life ceremony will be held at Glen Ferris Inn at a later date.
O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV is serving the family.
Our family would like to extend our love and thanks to the amazing team of medical professionals at CAMC in Teays Valley for the excellent care that Susan was provided while in their care.