SUSAN GERTRUDE BOWSER, 73, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at the Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recommendations of the CDC, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
Funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020
Medley, Brooks - 11 a.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.
Mullins, Harleen - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan; also streaming live, see obituary.
Oscha III, William - 1:30 p.m., Marmet Cemetery.
Taylor, William - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Family Life Center.