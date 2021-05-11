SUSAN GRACE MOSS COBB, 67, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
She was born in Charleston on October 17, 1953, to the late Ronald William and Alice Katherine O'Neill Herndon Sr. Susan was also preceded in death by her husbands, Keith Moss and Raymon Cobb; brother, Ronald "Donnie" Herndon Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Beth Fridley Moss.
Susan was a member of Fair Haven Baptist Church and was an English teacher with 30 years of service at Fair Haven Christian School. She loved the Lord and her family was her greatest joy. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kristy Moore of Charleston; son, Michael Moss (Janis) of Liberty; grandchildren, Ashley Moore (Jordan) of Charleston, Michaela Keller (Jimmy) of Charleston, Jake Moss of Charleston and Megan Herald (Sam) of Belle; two great - granddaughters, Elizabeth and Elena Keller of Charleston, as well as a great - grandson on the way; brother, Sgt. Major Robert "Buck" Herndon (Jodie) of Dallas, OR; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Melissa Cale (Steve), Jimmy Cobb (Valerie) and Eric Cobb (Michelle); step - grandchildren, Aspen Gonzales (Luke), Keenan Cobb and Emmalea Cobb; and several other step - grandchildren that were so very special to her.
A walk through visitation for family and friends will be from Noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with a Private Family service following immediately with the Rev. Tim Martin officiating. The burial will follow the service at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it's mandated by the Governor and the CDC, that proper facial covering be worn and social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry into the funeral home.
