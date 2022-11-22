Thank you for Reading.

Susan Iristine Nichols Martin
SUSAN IRISTINE NICHOLS MARTIN, 91, of Grafton, WV, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the United Hospital Center, with her adoring family by her side.

Ms. Martin was born on June 2, 1931, in Fireco, WV, a daughter of the late Emmett and Ruby Nichols.

