Susan Karnes

SUSAN BRANNER KARNES, 74, of Mason, Michigan, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan after a brief illness.
Susy was born September 30, 1946, in Charleston, West Virginia. She studied clarinet several summers at the Interlochen Center for the Arts and graduated from South Charleston High School in 1964 where she excelled in the band and earned first chair clarinet positions in both the all Kanawha County Band and the all West Virginia State Band each of the three years of her high school tenure. She earned degrees in music education from the University of Michigan (B.Mus., 1968) and The Ohio State University (M.A., 1970), and in nursing from Lansing Community College (AAS, R.N., 1988).
She married Larry Karnes of St. Joseph, Michigan in 1969.
Music was both her profession and her passion. She taught clarinet and piano to countless young students from the United States, Korea, China, Taiwan, Japan, and India during her career. A talented musician herself, she performed with the Charleston Youth Symphony, many concert bands (including 40 years with the Lansing Concert Band), orchestras, and chamber ensembles in Michigan, West Virginia, Ohio, Texas, and at Carnegie Hall in New York City. She also served as a musical adjudicator.
Susan was actively involved in serving international students at Michigan State University through the International Friendship Program. She hosted more than a dozen students from Korea, Taiwan, China, and Hong Kong.
Susy is survived by her husband of 51 years Larry Karnes of Mason, Michigan; sons David (Cynthia Chang) Karnes of Silver Spring, Maryland, and John (Marie) Karnes of Williamston, Michigan; brothers Steve (Nancy) Branner of South Charleston, West Virginia, and John (Connie) Branner of Athens, Ohio; aunt June Branner of Friday Harbor, Washington; four grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank M. Branner, Jr., and mother, Adelheid "Heidi" Poehlmann Branner.
Her kind and gracious manner will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched. And to paraphrase a quote from Dr. Seuss, "Don't cry because she's gone, smile because she was here."
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in East Lansing, Michigan. For the health and safety of family members and friends, no formal service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lansing Concert Band (lansingconcertband.org) or the Community Volunteers for International Programs at Michigan State University (cvip .isp.msu.edu).