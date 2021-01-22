SUSAN KATHLEEN BROOKS passed away Thursday morning peacefully at home with her daughter. Susan was beloved by many, none more than her 2 children Kelley Colburn and Jason Brooks, her son and daughter in-laws Matthew Colburn and Michelle Brooks, and her 4 grandchildren Matthew, Jacob, Karla, and Karina.
Susan was as loving as she was hardworking. She was strong willed, determined, she was also compassionate, empathic, and generous. She gave much of herself to the March of Dimes, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, as well as other charitable organizations.
She was loved by many, and missed by all. The world is a darker place without her light.
There will be no funeral services. However, if you wish to send your condolences please contact the family at 304-690-4347 or send mail to: 77 Miss Sarah Road Monticello, GA 31064