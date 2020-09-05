SUSAN LUZADER POLK, 76, of Merritt, NC and Valders, WI passed away August 21, 2020, at home in NC.
Susan was born in Charleston, WV. After graduating from South Charleston High School, she completed undergraduate studies at Michigan State University, graduated from WVU Medical School and completed residency at the University of Virginia specializing in anesthesiology. Susan retired from the University of Chicago Medical School where she taught and practiced. After retirement, she was a volunteer at the Woodland Dunes Nature Center & Preserve in Two Rivers, WI. She was also active in several medical societies.
Susan was a member of Charleston Baptist Temple.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Brooks and Jean Luzader.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Fogel; son, Adam Polk; sisters, Anne Mowry, Nancy Quate, Jean Blankenbeckler and Cookie Miller; and grandchildren, Annabelle, Hailey and Ethan Fogel.
Private services will be held to honor Susan's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Pamlico, PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515 or Woodland Dunes Nature Center & Preserve, PO Box 486, Two Rivers, Wisconsin 54241