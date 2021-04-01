SUSAN LYNN SUMMERFIELD of Oak Hill, WV passed away on March 29, 2021. She was born on August 18, 1955 to James Zane and Gladys Crawford Summerfield. She is survived by her siblings J. Zane Summerfield and Nancy Summerfield Arritt. Also surviving Susan are her niece Kate Arritt and her husband Joseph Mosko and grandniece and grandnephews John Ong, Ian Ong and Lily Ong. In addition she leaves a large extended family and many friends.
She attended Fayetteville Elementary School and graduated from Fayetteville High School. Her senior year of high school was spent in Perth, Australia as a Rotary Exchange Student. She graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Marketing and was employed in the retail industry by K-Mart and Wal-Mart.
Susan requested to be cremated. There will be no visitation or service at this time because of health concerns. A commemoration to honor her life is planned when the quarantine is over.
In lieu of flowers or other mementos the family suggests donations to Bowers Hospice House of Beckley, WV.
Dodd Payne Hess Funeral Home in Fayetteville will be handling the arrangements.