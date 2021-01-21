Susan Rule

SUSAN JEAN RULE, 72, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 11, 2021. Natural causes took her peacefully in her sleep at home. Susan was born on September 25, 1948 to the late Benjamin and Emogene Marshall. She was raised in Charleston, WV. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High school, class of 1966.
Susan spent a portion of her career as a bank teller; however, her greatest love and joy was caring for the children of working families in her home. She easily helped raise hundreds of children, each of which loved and adored her.
Susan's own children and grandchildren were the love of her life. She was survived by her two sons, two daughters, and three grandchildren. Brian Thaxton and children Ben and Abbi of Charleston, Jason Thaxton (Lori) and daughter Nyah of Altoona, PA, Stephanie Parker (Evan) of Charleston, and Kristi Rowe (Sammy) and stepdaughter Arabelle of Charleston.
Susan married her beloved Steve Rule of Clendenin, in 1984. He passed away in 2010, shortly after their 26th wedding anniversary.
Susan enjoyed collecting glass art and toys for her family, estate sales, and bargain hunting. Her favorite pastime of all was spending time with her family, who she adored with all of her heart.
At the request of the departed, there will be no services held. Condolences to family may be sent to Cunningham-Parker-Johnson funeral home in Charleston.