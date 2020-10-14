Susan Stevenson

SUSAN (BUCKLEY) STEVENSON, 60, of Montgomery Heights passed away due to a sudden illness, and went home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2020.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Lora Buckley, Daniel Buckley, and Tom Hutchinson.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Charles Stevenson, children; Ladonna Buckley, Kayla Shaffer (Michael), Tina Stevenson, Lora Stevenson, Charlie Stevenson (Samantha), nine grandchildren, and her fur baby Zorah AKA Miss Priss.
She was an active member in the community and the arts community. Susan had many hobbies which include, traveling, cooking (creating cooking tutorials), crafting, photography, and genealogy.
Susan was the unofficial news broadcaster in the Upper Kanawha Valley. She loved being in the spotlight and was a self-made celebrity, she had a large global fan base, and was beloved by all. Susan's legacy of love, care and compassion will be echoed in the hearts of many.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Montgomery Memorial Park in London with Bishop Thomas Murray, Jr. officiating. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com